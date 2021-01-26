Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 11,930 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

