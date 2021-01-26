Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $213,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

