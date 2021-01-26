Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 10,475 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

