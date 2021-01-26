Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 1,700 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 320,772 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,679,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

