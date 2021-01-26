Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $9.11.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

