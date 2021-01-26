Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Gentherm accounts for 0.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Gentherm worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

