Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $286,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,081,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.