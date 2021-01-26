Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

