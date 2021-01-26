Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 280 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

