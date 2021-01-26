GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce sales of $148.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the highest is $148.54 million. GW Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $109.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $523.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.08 million to $533.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $715.43 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $768.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $335,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,909 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.34. 2,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,695. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

