H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,456. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

