Hacken Token Market Cap Tops $7.34 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Hacken Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 43% higher against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $621,238.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00128266 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00279972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037949 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,588,498 tokens. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

