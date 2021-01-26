HackenAI (HAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI.

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.