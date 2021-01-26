Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 15,118 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

