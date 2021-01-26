Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1163552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.