Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,573,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,442,000. STORE Capital makes up approximately 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STOR. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 29,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,562. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

