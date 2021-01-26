Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $67.66 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 258,551 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.63. 239,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The company has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.