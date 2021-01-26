Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is Clean Yield Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,375 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 3.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. 9,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

