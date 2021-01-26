HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $38.21 million and $15.78 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00052829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00127485 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00280352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038075 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

