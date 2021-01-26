Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $413.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

