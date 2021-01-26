Hardy Reed LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

