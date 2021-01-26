Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 731 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $315.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,218. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

