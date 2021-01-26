Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.26. 19,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average is $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.