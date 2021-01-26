Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $884.81. 362,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $733.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.94. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $838.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

