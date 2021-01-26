Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. 720,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,767,633. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 127.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

