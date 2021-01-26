Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $49.88 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,074 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $49,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,448,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

NYSE:NSC traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.33. 7,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.