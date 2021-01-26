Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 14,702 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.80. 43,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

