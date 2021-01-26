Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 47,950 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,263,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,950 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $84,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $75.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

