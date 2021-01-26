Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 173 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

