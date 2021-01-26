Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,695 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) stock opened at GBX 1,658 ($21.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.50. The company has a market capitalization of £7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16.

About Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.