Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

Shares of MSFT opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.65 and its 200-day moving average is $213.44. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.