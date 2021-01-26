Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Hasbro by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

