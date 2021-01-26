Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

