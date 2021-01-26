HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT Financial stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

