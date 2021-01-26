Head to Head Analysis: Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) versus Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Grow Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $308.75 million 0.79 -$104.59 million ($1.87) -2.95 Grow Capital $2.37 million 16.79 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synchronoss Technologies and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 65.61%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -5.05% 24.27% 3.01% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Grow Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content. The company's platforms, products, and solutions also comprise multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; and IoT management technology for smart cities, smart buildings, and others. In addition, it offers software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

