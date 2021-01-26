Head-To-Head Analysis: Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Grow Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grow Solutions and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $3.58, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grow Solutions and Information Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.65 $3.34 million $0.16 22.38

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Solutions and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.