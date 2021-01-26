Head-To-Head Contrast: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group -75,089.62% N/A -33.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 7 1 2.90 Workhorse Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $38.24, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential downside of 20.80%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Workhorse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 638.84 -$359.16 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $380,000.00 7,837.56 -$37.16 million ($0.07) -353.00

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Li Auto beats Workhorse Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc. engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand. The Aviation division offers delivery drones and SureFly multicopter. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

