Head to Head Review: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Upwork alerts:

60.3% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upwork and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89 EVERTEC 0 3 1 0 2.25

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $33.78, indicating a potential downside of 25.32%. EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.97%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.42% -10.95% -6.11% EVERTEC 19.30% 47.02% 13.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 18.37 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -301.53 EVERTEC $487.37 million 5.31 $103.47 million $1.81 19.88

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Upwork on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks in Latin America. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.