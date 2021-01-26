Head to Head Survey: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 3.22% 14.00% 5.04% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Volatility & Risk

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Sensata Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sensata Technologies and AMETEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 0 6 9 1 2.69 AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75

Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $49.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.56%. AMETEK has a consensus price target of $109.10, suggesting a potential downside of 6.23%. Given AMETEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Sensata Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensata Technologies and AMETEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.45 billion 2.61 $282.71 million $3.56 16.05 AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.19 $861.30 million $4.19 27.77

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Sensata Technologies. Sensata Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMETEK beats Sensata Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors. Its products are used in mission-critical systems; and subsystems of automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment, including tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, air conditioning, and regenerative braking. This segment serves automotive, heavy vehicle, and off-road industries, as well as agriculture original equipment manufacturers (OEM), suppliers, and aftermarket distributors. The Sensing Solutions segment provides various application-specific sensor and control products used in aerospace market and various industrial markets, including small appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; semiconductor; material handling; factory automation; and water management markets. Its products include pressure, temperature, and position sensors; motor and compressor protectors; solid state relays; bimetal electromechanical controls; thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers; power inverters; motor starters; thermostats; switches; and charge controllers, as well as linear and rotary position sensors, linear variable differential transformers, and aircraft controls. This segment serves OEMs in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, material handling, factory automation, and aerospace industries, as well as aerospace, and motor and compressor suppliers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

