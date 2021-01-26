HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells $4,691,500.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HealthEquity stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. 1,747,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,113. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 119.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 46.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

