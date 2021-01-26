HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of HealthStream worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HealthStream by 4.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

