Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

HTLD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.72 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

