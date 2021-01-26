Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

