Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 203,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,363. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -102.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

