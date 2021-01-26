Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79.08 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $625.71 million and $79.08 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00149624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001855 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010611 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,667,068 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.