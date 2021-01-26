HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HDELY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,264. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

