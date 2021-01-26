Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $1.95 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Helium has a market cap of $131.50 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00006149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00151268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Helium Token Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,571,376 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

