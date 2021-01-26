HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.00 ($77.65).

HFG opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €68.65 ($80.76). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.71.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

