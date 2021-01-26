HelloGold (HGT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $339,815.46 and approximately $54.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.29 or 0.00805626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.74 or 0.04217716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017430 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

