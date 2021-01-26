HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $916,873.67 and $461.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,184.04 or 1.00544027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00024157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032115 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,341,398 coins and its circulating supply is 260,206,248 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

